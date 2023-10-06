Shelling consequences of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian invaders. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian occupying forces shelled 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communication Department of the National Police.

Thus, over the past day, ruscist carried out 9 UAVs attacks on Robotynе, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka, and also hit Orikhiv, Robotyno, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka with five aerial bombs. Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Charivne, Shcherbaki, Malynivka, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Levadne, Temyrivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Kamianske also came under the fire of the invaders.

Law enforcers recorded 13 reports of destruction of residential infrastructure in the region. Enemy fire destroyed houses and adjacent territories of local residents. There was no information about any injured people.

Read more: Four Ukrainian fighters forced six occupiers to flee from fortified position and eliminated five of them. VIDEO









