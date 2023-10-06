ENG
Shelling consequences of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian invaders. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian occupying forces shelled 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communication Department of the National Police.

Thus, over the past day, ruscist carried out 9 UAVs attacks on Robotynе, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka, and also hit Orikhiv, Robotyno, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka with five aerial bombs. Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Charivne, Shcherbaki, Malynivka, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Levadne, Temyrivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Kamianske also came under the fire of the invaders.

Law enforcers recorded 13 reports of destruction of residential infrastructure in the region. Enemy fire destroyed houses and adjacent territories of local residents. There was no information about any injured people.

Shelling consequences of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian invaders 01
Shelling consequences of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian invaders 02
Shelling consequences of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian invaders 03
Shelling consequences of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian invaders 04
Shelling consequences of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian invaders 05

