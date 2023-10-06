Ruscists hit house in Vovchansk, 3 people were injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked Vovchansk city in Kharkiv region, injuring 3 people.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA (Regional Military Administration), Oleg Sinegubov.
The shelling destroyed a residential building with 3 apartments, and fire started.
"Three civilians living in the house were injured. A 76-year-old man suffered severe burns, a 75-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman with a disability were poisoned by carbon monoxide," the statement said.
All three were hospitalized. They are currently being treated by doctors.
