ENG
Ruscists hit house in Vovchansk, 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Vovchansk city in Kharkiv region, injuring 3 people.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA (Regional Military Administration), Oleg Sinegubov.

The shelling destroyed a residential building with 3 apartments, and fire started.

"Three civilians living in the house were injured. A 76-year-old man suffered severe burns, a 75-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman with a disability were poisoned by carbon monoxide," the statement said.

All three were hospitalized. They are currently being treated by doctors.

Ruscists hit house in Vovchansk, 3 people were injured 01
Ruscists hit house in Vovchansk, 3 people were injured 02
Ruscists hit house in Vovchansk, 3 people were injured 03
Ruscists hit house in Vovchansk, 3 people were injured 04

