Five people wounded as result of Kherson shelling. PHOTO

The number of wounded as a result of today’s massive shelling of Kherson has increased to 5 people.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, five people were wounded as a result of another massive shelling of Kherson by Russian enemy troops. One of them is hospitalised in a moderate condition.

The information is being clarified," the statement said.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, two employees of the security firm who were in their company car during the shelling were injured.

"Another wounded is a 47-year-old man. He was hospitalized in the surgery department with shrapnel wounds to both shins. His condition is moderate," the statement said.

"Another 'arrival'. Now on the territory of a transport company. Preliminary, one person was injured," Prokudin later added.