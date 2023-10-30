ENG
Last day, occupiers shelled 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, two people injured. PHOTO

The occupiers continue shelling settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, having struck 178 frontline towns and villages over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET informs .

"The invaders intensified their attacks on the civilian population: a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of the shelling of Novoyakovlivka by MLRS, and a 59-year-old woman from Orikhovsk was also injured when she came under artillery fire. The injured were provided with the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

Over the past day, law enforcement officers recorded 35 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Novodarivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky, 8 MLRS attacks on Novoyakovlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky, and 3 air strikes on Orikhiv and Robotyno.

132 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Bilenke, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Levadne, Yehorivka, Bilohirya, Temyrivka, Stepove, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline towns and villages.

