At night, Ruscists attacked private sector of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region: 5 people were injured, including child. PHOTOS

At night, Russian occupation forces attacked Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, injuring 5 people, including a 14-year-old boy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

For example, around 3 am, Russian troops attacked the private sector of the city.

As a result of the hits to the residential buildings, 4 family members were wounded, who were in one of the houses during the shelling. They are a 70-year-old grandfather and a 65-year-old grandmother, as well as their 46-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son. Another resident of 65 years old was also injured in the explosions.

The victims were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries, abrasions, and contusions, where they are being provided with qualified medical care. In addition, several private households were damaged in the area of shelling. The type of weapon used by the enemy to attack the town is being established.

