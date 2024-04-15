Explosions occurred in occupied Berdiansk. PHOTO
Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.
This was announced by the head of the CMA Victoria Halitsyna, Censor.NET reports.
"It's loud in Berdiansk. Residents report explosions heard throughout the city.
Upon arrival, smoke was observed in the upland part of Berdiansk," the statement said.
