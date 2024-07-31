ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 578,120 people (+1060 per day), 8390 tanks, 16,086 artillery systems, 16,161 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 578,120 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 578120 (+1060) people,

tanks - 8390 (+9) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 16161 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 16086 (+30) units,

MLRS - 1131 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 907 (+1) units,

aircraft - 363 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 12853 (+21),

cruise missiles - 2407 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 21739 (+52) units,

special equipment - 2697 (+1)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

