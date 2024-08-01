Day in Donetsk region: 14 settlements were shelled, one person was killed and 10 others were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders made 2,634 attacks on the frontline and residential areas in 14 settlements of Donetsk region. One person was killed and 10 others were wounded, including two children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

The towns of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Novohrodivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, and the villages of Hannaivka, Yelizavetivka, Marynivka, Memryk, Mykolaivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Predtechine, and Uspenivka were attacked.

In Marynivka, Russian terrorists hit a tractor with a drone and killed the tractor driver.

Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Hannivka, wounding three civilians, including two children - girls aged 3 and 15. The younger girl is in serious condition. A private house was destroyed.

The enemy struck Mykolayivka of Novohrodivka community with an UMPB D-30SN bomb, injuring two civilians and damaging 6 private houses and social infrastructure.

Two residents of Pivnichne were injured in a drone attack. The occupiers shelled Chasiv Yar with Grad rocket launchers, injuring a man and damaging three private houses.

Four UMPB D-30SN bombs were launched by Russian troops at Lyman, resulting in one wounded person and the destruction of 7 apartment buildings. Another civilian was injured in Predtechine, two houses were damaged.

Velyka Novosilka suffered as a result of an attack from Smerch MLRS, damaging 6 private houses, 2 administrative buildings and a monument to fallen soldiers.

Two hostile attacks took place in Novohrodivka, one of them using a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, damaging 7 apartment buildings and 8 private houses, 7 garages and three civilian cars.

