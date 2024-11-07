Russian army has attacked Kyiv: Shaheds’ debris fell in 4 districts, fires broke out (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 7 November, the Russian invaders once again attacked Kyiv with "shaheds". Air defence forces worked in the capital twice during the night. Debris fell in Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Holosiivskyi district, where the UAV debris fell, the shock wave damaged windows in some apartments of a residential building.

"A fire broke out on the 33rd (technical) floor of a high-rise building in Pechersk as a result of the fall of UAV debris. Fire brigades are working. The evacuation of people is continuing. The city has organised 2 buses for residents. No one has yet sought medical attention," Klitschko said.

The debris of the "Shahed" also fell in Solomianskyi district, preliminary on a residential building.

"At another address, a non-residential building is on fire as a result of the attack. Emergency services are on their way," Klitschko added.

According to the KСMA, debris fell in two other districts, Obolon and Solomianskyi.

In Obolon, a fire broke out on the top floor of a business centre. There was no information on casualties.

In Solomianskyi district, debris fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise and a medical centre.

"One victim was hospitalised from the territory of the enterprise," Klitschko said.







