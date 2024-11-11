Enemy attacks Mykolaiv with drones: 5 people killed (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 11 November, Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv with drones. They hit residential buildings and started a fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"There are fires in residential buildings in the city, all services are on the ground," the post reads.

According to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, there is damage to residential buildings.

"A private one-storey house was destroyed as a result of a UAV hit, and a fire broke out. An apartment on the fourth floor of a four-storey building was also destroyed, and 3-4 floors caught fire," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Kim later said that five people were killed in the Russian attack. Search and rescue operations have been completed

