Russians attack Kherson and its suburbs with drones: 6 people wounded since morning. PHOTOS

Since the morning, Russian troops have been attacking Kherson and its suburbs with drones: Antonivka, Kindiika, Novodmytrivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Kherson

A 34-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of a drone bombing in Kherson.

Another man was taken to hospital after being hit by an enemy UAV. The 49-year-old suffered blast trauma and contusion. He was hospitalised.

A 74-year-old resident of Kherson was also injured in a hostile drone attack. The victim was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his foot.

Kherson region

Antonivka

An 82-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, leg and chest as a result of the drone dropping explosives. The victim was hospitalised.

Also, a 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Kindiika

In addition, a 69-year-old woman was injured in a UAV attack in Kindiika. She suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound.

Novodmytrivka

The enemy shelled residential buildings. At least eight residential buildings were damaged as a result of the "arrivals". There was no information on casualties.

