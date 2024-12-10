ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9549 visitors online
News Photo
471 0

Russians attack Kherson and its suburbs with drones: 6 people wounded since morning. PHOTOS

Since the morning, Russian troops have been attacking Kherson and its suburbs with drones: Antonivka, Kindiika, Novodmytrivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Kherson

  • A 34-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of a drone bombing in Kherson.
  • Another man was taken to hospital after being hit by an enemy UAV. The 49-year-old suffered blast trauma and contusion. He was hospitalised.
  • A 74-year-old resident of Kherson was also injured in a hostile drone attack. The victim was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his foot.

Kherson region

Antonivka

  • An 82-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, leg and chest as a result of the drone dropping explosives. The victim was hospitalised.
  • Also, a 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Kindiika

In addition, a 69-year-old woman was injured in a UAV attack in Kindiika. She suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound.

Novodmytrivka

The enemy shelled residential buildings. At least eight residential buildings were damaged as a result of the "arrivals". There was no information on casualties.

See more: Yesterday, ruscists killed man in Kherson region. In morning, vehicle of utility company in suburbs of Kherson was attacked with UAV. PHOTOS

росіяни атакували дронами Херсонщину 10 грудня
росіяни атакували дронами Херсонщину 10 грудня
росіяни атакували дронами Херсонщину 10 грудня

Author: 

Kherson (1123) Khersonska region (2043) Khersonskyy district (164) Novodmytrivka (3) Antonivka (44)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 