Fatal accident in Sloviansk: serviceman will be tried for traffic violations - SBI. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into the military serviceman who caused a fatal car accident in Sloviansk that killed two people, including a journalist.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press centre of the SBI.

What do we know?

As noted, the accident occurred on 30 May 2024 at about 03:55 p.m. at the intersection of Bankivska and Shevchenko streets. A Volkswagen Transporter minibus driven by a serviceman collided with a VAZ-2106 car. As a result of the collision, the vehicles turned mechanically. A woman walking on the sidewalk was injured and died in hospital. The driver of the car died on the spot.

The serviceman is accused of violating the rules of road safety, which led to the death of several people (part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The public prosecution is supported by the Donetsk Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region.

