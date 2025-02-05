Norwegian Air Force fighters intercept group of Russian bombers in Far North. PHOTO

On 4 February 2025, two Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 fighters took to the air as two Russian Tu-95 bombers, escorted by two Flanker-D fighters, approached NATO airspace in the Far North.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NATO Air Command.

"Our rapid response mission in the High North is important for our national defence and NATO's collective security. The Norwegian F-35 pilots quickly located and identified the Russian aircraft, keeping a safe but vigilant distance that allowed them to closely monitor its movements. The advanced capabilities of the F-35 allowed them to gather important information and ensure that the Russian aircraft did not violate NATO airspace," the statement said.

"The ability to respond quickly ensures the safety of our airspace and underlines the strength of our allied forces in maintaining peace and stability," said Major General Oyvind Gunnerud, Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Air Force.

The Alliance's Air Command noted that such intercepts underline the importance of NATO's air policing mission.

In the Far North and the Arctic, this mission is particularly important due to the unique geographical and geopolitical characteristics of the region.

"The combination of military interests, technological advances and climate change means that the High North is an increasingly competitive region, and the changing security environment will require careful navigation. NATO continues to prepare the Alliance for the challenges of today and tomorrow to develop and maintain NATO's decisive military advantage, including in the Arctic region," the NATO Air Command added.



