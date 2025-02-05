Ukrainian-made ZEUS and HADES drones approved for use in Armed Forces, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ukrainian-made ZEUS and HADES unmanned aerial systems were codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Arms and Military Equipment.

It is noted that the manoeuvrable FPV copters of these complexes have frames of different sizes.

Thanks to engine tuning and an advanced control system, they can overtake and engage enemy vehicles moving at high speed.

The Ministry of Defence also noted that these drones can hit enemy field fortifications, armoured vehicles and manpower.

The aircraft are not vulnerable to enemy electronic warfare.

