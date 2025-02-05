Throughout day, occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones: houses, cars and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Wednesday, 5 February, Russian invaders conducted almost 20 attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost two dozen attacks took place in Nikopol district today. The aggressor fired at Nikopol, Pokrov and Marhanets communities. They terrorised the area with artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers and drones," the statement said.

As a result of hostile attacks, infrastructure, 10 private houses, two outbuildings and a car were damaged. Solar panels were also damaged, and a power line was hit.

Lysak also said that the enemy fired at the Sinelnykove district with artillery. A private house was damaged.

There were no casualties.

See more: Enemy shelled Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery, two people were injured. PHOTO