ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11551 visitors online
News Photo
417 0

Throughout day, occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones: houses, cars and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Wednesday, 5 February, Russian invaders conducted almost 20 attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost two dozen attacks took place in Nikopol district today. The aggressor fired at Nikopol, Pokrov and Marhanets communities. They terrorised the area with artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers and drones," the statement said.

Hostile attacks of Nikopol district

Hostile attacks of Nikopol district

As a result of hostile attacks, infrastructure, 10 private houses, two outbuildings and a car were damaged. Solar panels were also damaged, and a power line was hit.

Hostile attacks of Nikopol district

Hostile attacks of Nikopol district

Lysak also said that the enemy fired at the Sinelnykove district with artillery. A private house was damaged.

Hostile attacks of Nikopol district

Hostile attacks of Nikopol district

There were no casualties.

Hostile attacks of Nikopol district

See more: Enemy shelled Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery, two people were injured. PHOTO

Author: 

Nikopol (733) Dnipropetrovska region (1457) Nikopolskyy district (218) Synelnykivskyy district (79) war in Ukraine (2952)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 