Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired 26 times at localities in 4 districts, wounding 4 residents. PHOTO

On 12 February, Russian invaders attacked at least 8 settlements in the Donetsk region yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

A man was wounded in Komar.

Pokrovsk district

On 12 February, at around 05.30 a.m., Russian forces struck the western part of Pokrovsk, setting fire to an outbuilding. There were no reports of casualties.

At around 06:00 p.m., the enemy again fired at the western district of the city, causing a fire in a private household. There was no information on casualties.

At 09:08 p.m., the SES was sent to eliminate a fire in an apartment building in the northern part of Pokrovsk. An extension to an apartment of 48 square meters and the roof of the building of 30 square meters were on fire. The fire was extinguished at 10:10 p.m.. There were no injuries and no dead.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Torske of the Lyman district. In Katerynivka of Illinivska community, 2 people were injured, 4 facilities were repaired.

In Kostyantynivka, 4 multi-storey buildings, 5 private houses, an administrative building, and 2 power lines were damaged. In Sloviansk, 24 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, and 3 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A person was wounded in Nikiforivka of the Soledar district. Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

Watch more: Nine occupiers under white flag heading for captivity in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO





