SSU detains 16-year-old Russian agent who made explosives on order of Russian special services in Zhytomyr. PHOTO

The SSUI detained a 16-year-old Russian agent who manufactured explosives to blow up a police station in Zhytomyr on the order of Russian special services on 19 January this year.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

On 19 January, the SBU detained two Russian agents for attempting to blow up a police unit that was supposed to respond to a 102 call.

"We have detained a suspect who manufactured two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the order of Russia, with which the enemy tried to blow up Zhytomyr police officers. The attacker was a 16-year-old local resident who was recruited by a Russian special service officer on the Telegram channel.

According to his instructions, the girl made explosives on her own, and connected a mobile phone to one of them for remote activation. She then hid them in a cache and sent the geolocation to her Russian handler," the SSU said.

Subsequently, two terrorists used these coordinates to take an IED and attempted to blow up Ukrainian law enforcement officers. After the terrorist attack was prevented, the defendant "went into hiding", hiding at the addresses of her relatives.

SSU established her whereabouts and detained her in the Berdychiv district. It was established that while the suspect was hiding from justice, she received additional orders from Russia for the manufacture of new IEDs.

During the searches of the detainee's place of residence, the SSU seized components for explosives, "replaceable" SIM cards for conspiracy, and a mobile phone with evidence of crimes.

The SSU investigators have served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy). The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

