Syrskyi discussed Ukraine’s defence needs and training of our military with Bundeswehr Inspector General Breuer. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with General Carsten Breuer, the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr.

Syrsky wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, during the meeting, he informed his German counterpart about the operational situation on the front line, measures to transition to a corps structure, and expressed gratitude to the German people for their unwavering support of our fight against Russian aggression.

"We discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons, ammunition, military and special equipment, as well as the training of the Ukrainian military.

The meeting also addressed the issue of maintenance and repair of German-made military equipment in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky also stressed the importance of cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.