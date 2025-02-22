Day in Zaporizhzhia, enemy hit civilian objects, three people were wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian invaders have been firing at localities in the Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, artillery, MLRS, and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In total, 10 settlements of the region were under fire from the occupiers - Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia district, Kamianske and Stepnohirsk in Vasylivka district, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novodarivka and Charivne in Polohy district.

Most of the hits were recorded in civilian households. In Huliaypol, a 49-year-old husband and wife and a 73-year-old woman were injured. They were taken to hospital with gunshot shrapnel wounds.

