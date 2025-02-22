ENG
Russian troops hit village in Kharkiv region with KAB: houses destroyed. PHOTOS

Today, on 22 February 2025, in the morning, the Russian occupiers launched a guided missile attack on the village of Lobanivka in the Derhachy district in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, residential and commercial buildings were destroyed and damaged as a result of the shelling.

Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire in a private household over an area of 50 square metres.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

