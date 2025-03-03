Travelling to Slovakia for $10,000: four people detained in Zakarpattia region for helping draft dodger cross border – SBGS. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers detained four people who organised an illegal border crossing for a man of military age.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.





As noted, the main organiser was a 26-year-old resident of Uzhhorod, who found a "client" through social media and agreed to illegally cross the border for USD 10,000. He engaged a local woman who took the man to the border area and received the money from him. Later, the money was to be transferred to two accomplices who would watch the road and provide instructions on the border crossing route.

The woman and her "client" were detained near the village of Sil, Uzhhorod district. A kilometre away, law enforcement officers found two accomplices who tried to escape but were stopped and brought to administrative responsibility under Art. 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offences (malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border).

The organiser of the scheme was later found in Uzhhorod. He and the driver were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine (Detention by an authorised official). All participants of the scheme were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided.

