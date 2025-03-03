ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11653 visitors online
News Photo Use of modern T-11 parachutes Paratroopers training
11 868 56

Tests and training of paratroopers to use modern T-11 parachutes continue - General Staff. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian Airborne Forces continue to test and train personnel for parachuting using modern T-11 parachute systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is T-11?

The T-11 is a new generation of airborne parachutes that has replaced outdated systems. They provide:

  • Increased safety by reducing the height of the landing and thus reducing the time spent in the air.
  • Increased load capacity, which allows paratroopers to carry more equipment.
  • Steady and controlled descent, minimising landing risks.

Read more: Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kursk directions remain hottest on front - General Staff. MAP

Paratroopers are being trained to use T-11 parachute systems
Paratroopers are being trained to use T-11 parachute systems
Paratroopers are being trained to use T-11 parachute systems
Paratroopers are being trained to use T-11 parachute systems

"These parachutes have already proved their effectiveness in the armed forces of the world's leading countries, and now Ukrainian paratroopers are mastering the latest technologies that will allow them to perform combat missions even more effectively," the General Staff said.

Communications Group 199 Training Centre of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Paratroopers are being trained to use T-11 parachute systems

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 875,610 people (+1,050 per day), 10,233 tanks, 23,908 artillery systems, 21,249 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (3985) parachute (7) air assault troops (71)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 