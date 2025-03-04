ENG
Consequences of UAV attack on Odesa: 4 civilians injured, energy infrastructure, residential buildings, and business center damaged. PHOTOS

On the evening of 3 March, Russians once again attacked Odesa with "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of the attack, 4 local residents sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured are being provided with medical assistance.

Energy infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, a business centre and cars were damaged and destroyed.

