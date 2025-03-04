Day in Donetsk region: 8 settlements came under hostile fire. One person died and one was wounded. PHOTOS

The cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk and the villages of Hryshyne, Katerynivka and Nova Poltavka came under hostile fire over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

Yesterday at 01:00 Russian occupation forces shelled the northern part of Pokrovsk. As a result of the shelling, 1 residential building was destroyed and 2 residential buildings were damaged. No information on casualties was received.

In the morning, at 06:00, the occupiers shelled the "Pivdennyi" neighbourhood. The shelling damaged a multi-storey residential building. At 10:30 the enemy attacked the village of Hryshyne. The shelling damaged a private residential building.

A civilian woman died as a result of hostile shelling in the southwestern part of Pokrovsk around 12:00. The woman's identity is being established. There was no information about the damage.

Kramatorsk district

Russia shelled Lyman with "Smerch" MLRS, damaging 7 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a power line, and a gas pipeline.

In Sloviansk, an enemy drone hit the residential sector, destroying 7 private houses and a business.

The occupiers struck Kostiantynivka with a "FAB-250" bomb and artillery, damaging 26 private houses, a garage, 4 power lines, and a gas pipeline.

A civilian was injured in Nova Poltavka as a result of shelling.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 1,551 people, including 3 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

