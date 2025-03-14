Around midnight, enemy attacked hospital in Zolochiv, employee of emergency team was injured. PHOTO

On the night of 14 March, the enemy attacked Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

A UAV hit set the hospital's roof on fire. Forty minutes later, the enemy struck again with two UAVs.

A 33-year-old woman, a member of the emergency team, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Read more: Occupiers killed two people in Ivashki, Kharkiv region, man was seriously wounded



