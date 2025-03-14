Around midnight, enemy attacked hospital in Zolochiv, employee of emergency team was injured. PHOTO
On the night of 14 March, the enemy attacked Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region with drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.
A UAV hit set the hospital's roof on fire. Forty minutes later, the enemy struck again with two UAVs.
A 33-year-old woman, a member of the emergency team, suffered an acute stress reaction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password