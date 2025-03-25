In evening, enemy attacked Myrhorod district, two people were injured and enterprise was damaged. PHOTO

In the evening of 24 March and last night, air defence defeated another enemy attack in different districts of Poltava region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

As a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage in Myrhorod district, the hangar of one of the enterprises was damaged. A fire broke out and was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service," the statement said.

Two employees of the company were also injured in the attack. One of them was hospitalised with suspected barotrauma, while the other was treated on the spot.

