Ministry of Defence of Japan has handed over another batch of vehicles to Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO
Ukraine received another batch of vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Ministry of Defence of Japan.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Japanese Embassy.
It is noted that by June 2024, Ukraine had received 101 military vehicles from the Japanese Self-Defence Forces.
Japan has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional 30 vehicles.
The next batch of 6 cars has already arrived in Poland and was handed over to Ukraine.
