Fire broke out at bearing plant in Kursk, Russia: Russians complained of explosions. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 16 April, a large-scale fire broke out at the APZ-20 bearing plant in Kursk, Russia. The company is part of Russia's military-industrial complex.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Astra.

Local Russians reported loud explosions before the fire.

The Kursk Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire occurred in the vicinity of the plant on the outskirts of the city. Local telegram channels reported that it was the Kursk Bearing Plant APZ-20.

According to local media reports, the explosion took place in the plant's premises, which was rented for tyre fitting.

The company is considered to be a leader in the Russian engineering industry. The company supplies automotive components to the largest tractor, engine and automotive plants in Russia.