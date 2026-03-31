13 328 56
Explosion occurred near one of the plants in Nizhnekamsk, Russia: one killed, 50 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
An explosion has been heard in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk. A column of thick smoke is rising above the city.
This was reported by residents on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Warning! Strong language!
More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel
Details
According to ASTRA, the explosion occurred near one of the plants.
Petrochemical holding Sibur said that one person was killed and 50 others were injured in an explosion at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password