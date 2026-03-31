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News Photo Explosions in Russia
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Explosion occurred near one of the plants in Nizhnekamsk, Russia: one killed, 50 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An explosion has been heard in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk. A column of thick smoke is rising above the city.

This was reported by residents on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Warning! Strong language!

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Details

According to ASTRA, the explosion occurred near one of the plants. 

Petrochemical holding Sibur said that one person was killed and 50 others were injured in an explosion at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant.

See more: Explosions were heard in Tula, Russia: thick column of smoke rose above city. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An explosion has occurred in Nizhnekamsk: what is known?

An explosion has occurred in Nizhnekamsk: what is known?
An explosion has occurred in Nizhnekamsk: what is known?
An explosion has occurred in Nizhnekamsk: what is known?

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explosion (1726) Russia (13978)
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