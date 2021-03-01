Stepanov publicly receives COVID-19 vaccine shot. VIDEO

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has been publicly vaccinated against coronavirus at the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health on its Facebook page on Monday, March 1.

"On Monday, March 1, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov was vaccinated against COVID-19. He was vaccinated while visiting the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital in Kyiv," the report reads.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine started on February 24. As of March 1, the first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,141 people.

On February 23, 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine, purchased at the expense of the state budget, were delivered to Ukraine. They were purchased through the Crown Agents British procurement agency.

In addition, the Ministry of Health expects to receive another 1.5 million doses of the Covishield vaccine by March 31. In early March, 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to be delivered to Ukraine as part of the global COVAX Facility.