Ukraine reports 4,285 new coronavirus cases

A total of 4,285 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,352,134, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 4,285 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 1, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill include 258 children and 93 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, March 1.

He said that 68 deaths, 1,701 recoveries and 1,779 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 28.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in the Vinnytsia region (598), Ivano-Frankivsk region (526), Zhytomyr region (466), Chernivtsi region (335), and Lviv region (315).

A total of 5,833 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 27.