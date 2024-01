Ukrainian Bayraktar destroyed Russian Tor-M1 SAM 9K331.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack of the Ukrainian drone was published by Anton Gerashchenko.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Curfew in Kyiv introduced from 20:00 on March 15 to 07:00 on March 17 - Klitschko