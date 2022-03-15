ENG
58th Brigade artillery destroyed 5 russian "Grads". VIDEO

Artillery of a separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky destroyed the military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the team's Facebook page.

"Vyhovtsy Artillery wished good morning to our Zaporizhzhya neighbours. As a result - minus 5 enemy BM-21 Grad and transport and charging vehicles," the statement said.

