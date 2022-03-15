58th Brigade artillery destroyed 5 russian "Grads". VIDEO

Artillery of a separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky destroyed the military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"Vyhovtsy Artillery wished good morning to our Zaporizhzhya neighbours. As a result - minus 5 enemy BM-21 Grad and transport and charging vehicles," the statement said.

