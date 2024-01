In the deep rear, 50 km from the front line, in the Luhansk region, an ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers detonates.

According to Censor.NET.

Zymohirya is a town of district significance in the Slavonic-Serbian district.

Russian propagandists report that "Tochka-U" has arrived.

