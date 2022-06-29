Russian missile hits five-story residential building in Mykolaiv. VIDEO

Footage has emerged of the Russian occupants striking Mykolaiv in the morning of June 29, with a rocket hitting a five-story building.

Accoridng to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social network users.

As of 17:00 in Mykolaiv, a rocket attack on a five-story residential building killed 5 people, injured 4 people, 3 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service.

