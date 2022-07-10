US Ambassador in Kyiv Brink visited Makariv. VIDEO

The US Ambassador to Ukraine Brigitte Brink visited the city of Makariv, which was badly damaged as a result of the Russian occupation.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was released on twitter of the embassy.

"I am deeply touched by the stories of those who suffered from the brutal attacks of the Russians on Makarov. I am proud of the US humanitarian assistance, thanks to which people can recover", the ambassador said.

