ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4994 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 499 16
Brink (63) Makariv (4)

US Ambassador in Kyiv Brink visited Makariv. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The US Ambassador to Ukraine Brigitte Brink visited the city of Makariv, which was badly damaged as a result of the Russian occupation.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was released on twitter of the embassy. 

"I am deeply touched by the stories of those who suffered from the brutal attacks of the Russians on Makarov. I am proud of the US humanitarian assistance, thanks to which people can recover", the ambassador said.

See more: Kuleba and Brink had "wonderful discussion" about helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 