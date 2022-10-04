There are new liberated settlements in several regions, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainians at an end of the 222nd day of Russia full scale invasion.

The correspondent video was published by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, the offensive movement of our army and all our defenders continued. There are new liberated localities in several regions. Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the frontline. But the prospect of these hostilities remains obvious: more and more occupants are trying to escape, more and more losses are incurred by the enemy army, more and more people understand that Russia has made a mistake by going to war against Ukraine. It is impossible to defeat a nation that remains united and knows what it is fighting for.

The same cannot be said about the people of Russia as about the Ukrainian people. None of those who are now being sent to war after criminal mobilization will be able to explain why they personally have to risk their lives. We already see among the dead the occupiers and those who were taken just a week or two ago. People were not prepared for combat operations, they have no experience to fight in such a war.

But the Russian command just needs some people - any people - to put them in the place of the dead. And when these new ones die, they will send more people. This is how Russia fights. This is how it is losing. It will not be helped by some pseudo-referendums, some announcements of annexation, some talks about their invented borders, which are drawn in the middle of nowhere...

There is a clear and internationally recognized border of Ukraine. There are lives that we must protect. There is security that we must restore. And all this will happen. We are doing all this," Zelensky said.

