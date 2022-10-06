ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6931 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
37 147 35
Russian Army (6219) tank (883) MRL (89)

Ukrainian tank destroys enemy MLRS "Uragan". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A video of a Ukrainian tank destroying an enemy multiple rocket launcher "Uragan" with an accurate shot has been posted online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video is spreading in social media.

The footage shows that the shot at the enemy equipment was made from a fairly close distance.

Watch more: Fighters of 28th SMBr named after Knights of Winter Campaign accurately destroyed enemy's "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 