Ukrainian tank destroys enemy MLRS "Uragan". VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
A video of a Ukrainian tank destroying an enemy multiple rocket launcher "Uragan" with an accurate shot has been posted online.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, video is spreading in social media.
The footage shows that the shot at the enemy equipment was made from a fairly close distance.
Found the original version of the video without the watermark.— BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) October 6, 2022
Picture of the Ukrainian tank crew included) pic.twitter.com/ZdSnikWhix
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...