ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15394 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
13 876 73
shoot out (8733) Terekhov (86) storage (52)

Occupants hit pyrotechnics warehouse in Kharkiv - detonation started, - RMA. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In the evening of January 10, Russian occupation troops shelled Kharkiv and hit a pyrotechnics warehouse, as a result of which it began to detonate.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv.

He said that Kyivskyi district of the city came under fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Read more: Russians shelling Kharkiv again, infrastructure is under attack, - Terekhov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 