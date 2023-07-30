ENG
An explosion occurred in Mariupol district, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

On Saturday evening, an explosion occurred in occupied Mariupol district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The sound of an explosion is heard in the Mariupol region. At the same time, a wall of smoke with a characteristic burning stench is rising in the area of AC2 in Mariupol. We are checking the details," he said.

An explosion occurred in Mariupol district, - Andriushchenko 01

