"Bradley" APC shoots smoke screen during night battle. VIDEO
War in Ukraine
A fragment of combat actions of the Ukrainian crew of the American M2A2 ODS-SA "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle has been published online
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the shooting of a smoke screen during a night battle.
"Zaporizhzhia direction. An M2A2 ODS-SA Bradley infantry fighting vehicle shoots a smoke screen during a night battle," the video's commentary reads.
