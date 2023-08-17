"Bradley" APC shoots smoke screen during night battle. VIDEO

A fragment of combat actions of the Ukrainian crew of the American M2A2 ODS-SA "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle has been published online

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the shooting of a smoke screen during a night battle.

"Zaporizhzhia direction. An M2A2 ODS-SA Bradley infantry fighting vehicle shoots a smoke screen during a night battle," the video's commentary reads.

