Destruction of enemy RS "Zoopark-1" in direction of Berdiansk. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy radar station "Zoopark-1" in the direction of Berdiansk.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks.

"Destruction of the Ruscists radar station "Zoopark-1". Berdiansk direction. Summer 2023," the comment to the video reads.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Zoopark-1" is a radar reconnaissance and fire control complex on the MT-LB chassis. It is intended for reconnaissance of the position of enemy firepower, calculation of projectile and missile trajectories, adjustment of friendly firepower, monitoring of airspace, and control of unmanned aerial vehicles.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack by guided aerial bombs on Komyshuvaha: educational institution was destroyed, houses were damaged. PHOTOS