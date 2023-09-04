Gunners destroy occupiers with 155 mm cluster ammunition. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers attacked a group of Russian occupiers with cluster munitions.

According to Censor.NET, the footage posted on social media shows at least ten occupants who came under artillery fire. Half of them remained lying on the ground after the attack.

"The joint work of the soldiers of the Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which works with 155 mm cluster munitions, and the operators of FPV drones of the 78th Herts Regiment," the commentary to the video reads.

