Enemy shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region 4 times during day

During September 3, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery 4 times. Fired more than 20 shells.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy directed heavy artillery at Nikopol region. In one day - four times. It fired more than 20 shells. It targeted Marhanets and Chervonohrihoriv communities," he wrote.

Among the local residents, there were no victims or victims.

The shelling caused two fires. The grass was burning. Firefighters of the State Emergency Service put the fire under control. Other consequences are being clarified.\

