Defense Forces repelled Russian counterattack near Robotyne. VIDEO

The occupying forces conducted an unsuccessful counterattack with the support of two infantry fighting vehicles west of Robotyne. The Defense Forces of Ukraine held their positions and inflicted losses on enemy forces.

According to Censor.NET, the first enemy vehicle blew up on a mine. After a while, the infantry that survived the damaged infantry fighting vehicle left the equipment and, together with the other vehicle, withdrew from the zone of fire damage.

