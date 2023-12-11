Sejm elects Tusk as Prime Minister of Poland. VIDEO
The Polish Sejm has voted to appoint Donald Tusk as prime minister.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.
The Polish Sejm elected Donald Tusk as Prime Minister with 248 votes in favor. 201 parliamentarians voted against.
Tusk's Civic Platform party, along with the Third Way and New Left, have a majority in the Sejm.
Earlier on Monday, the Sejm did not support the government of Mateusz Morawiecki, who was nominated by Polish President Andrzej Duda.
