Occupiers fire at Enerhodar: "F*ck! What are Muscovites doing!". VIDEO
The Russian occupiers began deliberately shelling the residential quarters of captured Enerhodar.
As Censor.NET reports, one of the shellings was filmed by a resident of the city. The ammunition exploded in the yard of his house. It is reported that three civilians died as a result of shelling.
