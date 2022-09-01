ENG
Occupiers fire at Enerhodar: "F*ck! What are Muscovites doing!". VIDEO

The Russian occupiers began deliberately shelling the residential quarters of captured Enerhodar.

As Censor.NET reports, one of the shellings was filmed by a resident of the city. The ammunition exploded in the yard of his house. It is reported that three civilians died as a result of shelling.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Enerhodar and territory of ZNPP on day of IAEA mission’s visit. Aircraft were flying over residential areas, - Defence Intelligence

