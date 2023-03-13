Crew of Ukrainian tank destroys position of Russian infantry. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one of the positions of the Russian occupiers and eliminated at least four invaders.
As Censor.NET reports, the course of the battle was filmed by a Ukrainian drone. The recording shows that initially the position of the occupiers was attacked by the crew of a Ukrainian tank. The tankers almost came up close to the position and fired several aimed shots from the cannon. Further, the footage shows four occupiers hiding in a trench behind a log floor. Judging by the video, the Ukrainians attacked them with either a 30 mm cannon or a large-caliber machine gun. In the final shots, the Russian position and the bodies of at least five eliminated occupiers can be seen.
