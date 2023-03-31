Ukrainian tank destroys occupants’ position at close range. VIDEO

Footage of a combat episode, when a Ukrainian tank fires at the occupiers’ position at close range, was posted online.

It is noted that this is a Ukrainian tank from the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

