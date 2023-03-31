Ukrainian tank destroys occupants’ position at close range. VIDEO
Footage of a combat episode, when a Ukrainian tank fires at the occupiers’ position at close range, was posted online.
According to Censor.NЕТ, footage of a combat episode was posted online.
It is noted that this is a Ukrainian tank from the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
K2 battalion pic.twitter.com/xj9zVqqdf2— Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) March 31, 2023
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password