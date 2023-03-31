Footage of destruction of Russian "Buk" missile system. VIDEO

On March 31, footage of the destruction of the Russian Buk missile system was posted online

As informs Censor.NЕТ, journalist Andriy Tsaplienko wrote about this in Telegram.

He noted: "A Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system is setting off fireworks somewhere in Zaporizhzhia region."

